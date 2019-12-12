Police respond to incident in New Lynn
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were called to reports of a suspicious package
being located on Clark Street, New Lynn this morning, but
the matter has since been dealt with.
Police were
notified shortly after 7am this morning.
Cordons were
in place on part of Clark Street while Police and the
Defence Force conducted a search of the area.
The
package was made safe through a controlled detonation.
Members of the public may have heard a loud noise and we
want to reassure the public there is no cause for alarm.
Railway and public transport services were briefly
suspended as a precaution by the local transport
authority.
Cordons have now been lifted and Police want to
thank the public for their patience while the matter was
dealt with.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>