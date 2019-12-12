Police respond to incident in New Lynn

Police were called to reports of a suspicious package being located on Clark Street, New Lynn this morning, but the matter has since been dealt with.



Police were notified shortly after 7am this morning.



Cordons were in place on part of Clark Street while Police and the Defence Force conducted a search of the area.



The package was made safe through a controlled detonation.

Members of the public may have heard a loud noise and we want to reassure the public there is no cause for alarm.

Railway and public transport services were briefly suspended as a precaution by the local transport authority.

Cordons have now been lifted and Police want to thank the public for their patience while the matter was dealt with.

