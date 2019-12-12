Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding partnership to drive Let’s Get Welly Moving

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

12 December 2019

Councils in funding partnership to drive Let’s Get Welly Moving

Greater Wellington Regional Council has voted in favour of a new relationship and funding agreement with Wellington City Council and the New Zealand Transport Agency to take the next phase of the $6.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) programme forward.

Wellington City Council’s support for the new relationship and funding agreement was endorsed yesterday at the Policy and Strategy Committee meeting. Greater Wellington Regional Council today voted in favour of the same agreement.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says: “The decision made by our Councillors will allow us to really start moving on this transformational journey.

“By making this decision we have brought forward funding so we can accelerate the action and ensure the programme keeps momentum.

“As part of the programme governance, all big decisions will need to come back to the Council, but I am very keen for LGWM to be moving faster. Wellingtonians want to see visible action on the ground.

“LGWM is not just any transport scheme. It is city-shaping and will help Wellington grow for the future.”

Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, says “this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to re-shape the region’s future and help ensure its prosperity, liveability and sustainability.

“Our partnership agreement is central to ensuring we will work closely with the City Council and Transport Agency to deliver on the promise of Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

“The Government’s recent announcement of a $3.8 billion funding package for Let’s Get Wellington Moving, plus an estimated $4.4 billion allowance for the wider region over 30 years, illustrates the vital need to invest in regional transport infrastructure.”

“There is a lot to do, and now is the time to move forward. We have committed funds, the right governance structure and a mandate from the public to bring improvements on as soon as possible.”

Early focus of the partnership will be on delivery programmes such as bus priority, walking and cycling improvements along the Golden Mile, Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road, and safer speeds in the central city and state highway east of Mt Victoria.

Further out, the next phase will involve progressing major programme elements through the business case development process and undertaking more detailed investigation of each individual element of the programme.

Background:

Wellington City Council and Greater Wellington Regional Council met and agreed to:

• Approve the LGWM relationship and funding agreement, confirming the partners’ commitment to work together to successfully deliver LGWM (subject to ongoing approval of business cases and funding for aspects of the programme as it continues to develop).

• Consider bringing forward funding for the LGWM programme in 2019/20 and 2020/21, on top of that already allocated in the annual plans (an additional $8.1 million for GWRC and $15.8 million for WCC). This will take the total funding contribution over two years to $18.2 million for WCC and $11.5 million for GWRC. In July, the NZTA Board approved $66.2 million from the National Land Transport Fund for the next phase.

• Approved the Bus Priority Action Plan and its inclusion in LGWM (note this is separate from the Bus Network Review report that will be considered by GWRC).

LGWM’s vision for Wellington is a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To deliver on LGWM’s vision, we need to move more people with fewer vehicles.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

