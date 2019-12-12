Can I swim here? ORC monitoring popular swimming spots
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council
Although you might be fooled by the recent wet weather,
summer has arrived. Togs are being dusted off and people are
heading to their favourite swimming spots to take a dip.
The Otago Regional Council (ORC) monitors popular
swimming spots around Otago from now until the end of March
to make sure they’re safe for swimming.
The water is
regularly tested for bacteria that can make people sick,
from skin and eye irritations to upset tummies.
Otago
generally has good water quality, but even sites with good
water quality can be affected by heavy rainfall that washes
contaminants off the land and into the water. Because of
this, ORC recommends people stay out of the water for at
least two days after heavy or prolonged rain, or if the
water is murky and you can’t see your toes when standing
calf-deep.
ORC provides their monitoring information to
LAWA (Land, Air, Water, Aotearoa), who puts up-to-date
swimming information on their website at www.lawa.org.nz/swim.
Before you head
to your favourite beach, river or lake this summer—either
in Otago or anywhere else in New Zealand—head to the LAWA
website to confirm the water is safe for
swimming.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>