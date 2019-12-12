Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwis heading off but not switching off during break

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Media and Entertainment

New research from New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has revealed getting away from it all over the summer doesn’t mean switching off.

The survey asked Kiwis about their media usage during the summer break and has shown that while we may down tools, we’re not downing devices. 87% of the 1500 New Zealanders surveyed say they’ll be taking their smartphone with them when they take a break this summer.

“And it’s not just smartphones that people are taking with them. Tablets (41%) and laptops (41%) will also be thrown into bags and boots as Kiwis pack up for the big chill-out this summer and they’re staying tuned to the radio as well,” said Nicki Steers, NZME’s Head of Research and Insights.

NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie said, “Many respondents described the summer break as being like one long, extended weekend where they get the chance to catch up on news and information that they’ve been wanting to learn more about. 87% of us spend the same or more time reading a newspaper and 91% spend the same or more time reading a magazine.”

The survey also revealed that while Kiwis break their routines over summer, it’s not at the expense of media consumption.

“Kiwis are still very much connected to the rest of the world while they are relaxing, which means they’re hungry for great content. We asked Kiwis what they’re interested in most during the summer and news dominates, with 85% of our respondents saying they are keen on national news and 78% staying across international news,” said Steers.

NZME’s news teams have developed an extensive plan of unique summer content across their digital, print and radio channels to keep Kiwis in the know.

“We know Kiwis are as keen for the most accurate, up to the moment breaking news, weather and traffic information during the holiday season as they are during the rest of the year. That’s why we keep our newsrooms geared up right through the summer break,” said Currie.

During the summer, Kiwis spend more time in cars, on traditional road trips or driving to and from the beach – making radio just as important over the summer as it is during the rest of the year.

“Over the summer break every day can seem like a Sunday – so naturally the radio tends to be switched on and left on. We’re listening right across the day. The research shows the vast majority of Kiwis (78%) listen to the same or more radio over the summer,” says NZME Radio Chief Content Officer Mike McClung.

“Radio’s perfect for staying across all the traffic and weather info you need; our playlists are tuned to make sure our listeners get the best of the stations that they love; and we have all the info they’ll need on all the big events, gigs and festivals that are happening over the summer.

This survey also shows just how we can keep our commercial partners engaged with New Zealanders – Kiwi media habits change as they have more leisure time – but they’re just as hungry as ever to stay connected and entertained.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Media and Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 