Whakaari / White Island recovery operation
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 8:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Whakaari / White Island recovery operation"
Statement
from Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement
Tomorrow morning we
have a plan, the resources and the capability to the recover
the bodies on Whakaari / White Island.
The plan is
contingent on a number of risk factors which will be
assessed at the time.
These factors include the conditions
on the island and the weather.
Tomorrow morning New
Zealand Defence Force assets and people with specialist
capabilities from Defence, Police and other agencies will
undertake the operation.
Returning the bodies on the
island to their loved ones remains our focus.
We have the
right people with the right skills and the right
equipment.
We will make every effort to recover all of the
bodies however our plan is subject to things beyond our
control such as the island and the weather.
A lot has to
go right for us tomorrow to make this work.
There is no
zero risk option in regard to the plan but we have carefully
considered it.
We don’t expect the risk to change
tonight or tomorrow but we have planned for it.
We will
provide updates on tomorrow’s recovery operation as they
come to hand.
Commissioner Mike Bush has returned from
overseas and will be in Whakatane
tomorrow.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>