E-scooter incident, Singleton Avenue, Stonefields
Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending following a serious
e-scooter incident on Singleton Avenue,
Stonefields.
Police received a report around 7:50pm that a
person had been seriously injured after coming off a
privately owned e-scooter.
The person has been transported
to hospital.
Police will be making enquiries into the
circumstances of the
incident.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations