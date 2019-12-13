Fire on Mokau Road, New Plymouth - Mokau Road, New Plymouth
Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a truck trailer fire on
Mokau Road in New Plymouth.
There’s no immediate threat
to the public but the road is closed.
Motorists are
advised to avoid travelling in the area, if
possible.
