UPDATE - Whakaari / White Island body recovery
Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations
Commander:
This morning a blessing was held at sea
with representatives of the families of the victims of the
Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption.
The family
representatives are returning to the mainland and the
operation to recover the eight bodies on the island has
commenced.
