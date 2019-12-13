Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weekly tests show heavy rain affects coastal water quality

Friday, 13 December 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

13 December 2019

Weekly testing shows heavy rain affects coastal water quality

Heading off to the beach for the Christmas break and want to know if the water quality stacks up for swimming and recreation?

Waikato Regional Council tests the water quality at seven Coromandel Peninsula and two west coast beaches once a week from November until March, with the latest results available to beach users at waikatoregion.govt.nz/coastalresults and the Land and Water Aotearoa (LAWA) website.

Coastal and marine team leader Michael Townsend says the water quality at Waikato’s beaches is generally quite high, but the weekly results are important to look at because heavy rainfall events can wash contaminants, such as effluent, from the land into the waterways and out to the coast.

“What we tend to find is that the faecal bacterial levels can be quite high after a lot of rain. So while it might be tempting to rush out for a swim the minute the sun is out again, it’s worth knowing that these contaminants may be present in the water for up to two days and we’d recommend caution.

“The number of faecal bacteria present in the water indicates the likelihood of getting sick from the many possible pathogens such as bacteria or viruses.”

If the results are of concern, the regional council works with district councils and the Waikato District Health Board to undertake more testing and to understand if there could be any public health implications.

“So far, each time we’ve done further testing the bacteria levels are back to an acceptable range, but if there was a problem then the DHB will issue a health warning.”

The council uses national guidelines to determine whether the monitoring results show the water is suitable for recreation. The Coromandel beaches monitored are Whitianga, Hot Water Beach, Tairua, Pauanui, Whangamatā, Onemana and Whiritoa, and Sunset Beach (Port Waikato) and Ngārunui on the west coast.

Weekly monitoring gives an understanding of the typical water quality at each location over time, and an overall grade is updated for each location at the end of the sampling season.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the regional council has done coastal water quality monitoring, and it recruits students to help with sample collections.

“It’s important to understand the quality of the water so we can make good decisions on managing our coastal and marine area,” says Dr Townsend.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 