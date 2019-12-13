UPDATE 6: Whakaari / White Island body recovery
Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Statement attributable to Deputy Commissioner John
Tims, National Operations Commander
One body has been
successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island and is
now on board HMNZS Wellington.
The operation to recover
the remaining bodies
continues.
ENDS
