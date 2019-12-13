Hamilton Zoo the place to be for family fun

Hamilton Zoo the place to be for Christmas and family fun this weekend!



Hamilton Zoo is making new traditions this Christmas and invites Hamiltonians to join them and their animal friends for Christmas at the Zoo this Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

There will be free, animal-themed face painting, a Christmas card crafting station and the man of the season - Santa Claus - will be making an appearance too. Visitors will also be treated to performances by the Hamilton Community Gospel Choir, Talents of the Pacific Academy and Street Dance Sessions.

Leave the car at home and catch the Dinsdale #3 bus direct to the Zoo entrance and adults will gain entry for the price of a child - $12 (with a valid bus ticket). Standard entry fees otherwise apply.

Visitor Destination Manager for Hamilton City Council Lee-Ann Jordan says, “We’re all systems go for a fantastic event this Saturday and would love to see you there. It’ll be an action-packed day celebrating the festive season.”

“While there won’t be an extra charge for the festive activities we have planned, if you do plan to pop along, a few gold coins would be appreciated. We’re raising funds to gift Zoo passes to the Waikato Women’s Refuge and will be matching funds raised on the day, dollar for dollar.

