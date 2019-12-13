Simpler fares are coming to Auckland ferry services

13 December 2019

Some good news for AT HOP users travelling on ferries. Integrated or simpler fares are being introduced for AT HOP ferry users across Auckland by April 2020.

This will see single zone bus or train travel, at both the start and end of the ferry trip, included within the existing AT HOP ferry fare, effectively making single zone connecting AT Metro bus or train trips free. This will be provided for Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Gulf Harbour, Half Moon Bay, Hobsonville, Pine Harbour and West Harbour ferry services contracted by AT. In addition, Fullers360 has confirmed simpler fares will also be provided on its Devonport and Waiheke ferries when passengers use their HOP card.

“Integrated fares makes it simpler and cheaper to use public transport,” says Mayor Phil Goff. “That’s great news for the many commuters using ferry services who will benefit from this.

“Encouraging more people to use public transport by making it more convenient is important as we work to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions.”

AT’s executive general manager Integrated Networks Mark Lambert says AT has been working with Auckland Council and Fullers to make public transport easier. “As an example, if you use your HOP card for your bus or train trip to the ferry within the City Zone on the mainland and use a bus to connect at the other end of your ferry trip, for a single zone it will be included in the single price of your HOP ferry fare. You just need to tag-on and off for every leg of your journey and you will only pay once.”

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne supports integrated fares for customers. “We have been collaborating with Auckland Transport to deliver this alignment on both the Devonport and Waiheke ferry routes.

“We’re also pleased to see the implementation of the Waiheke Island Electric Bus initiative. We are investing in electric buses on the island, this is part of our ongoing wider commitment and current planning for a zero emission transport network for both Auckland commuters and visitors travelling on the Hauraki Gulf.”

Auckland councillor and regular ferry user Chris Darby welcomes the news. “Popular destinations like Waiheke and Devonport haven’t had integrated ferry fares so I’m pleased Auckland Transport and council have been able to help make this happen. It will make transport easier on the island and peninsula with decent savings for AT HOP users.”

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley says this is great pre-Christmas news for Waiheke. “This is the first step towards Waiheke residents achieving fare equity with all other Aucklanders. We’ve being working hard to support the process to get Waiheke into integrated ticketing and I’m delighted for our AT HOP public transport users.”

For more on integrated fares: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/fares-discounts/how-simpler-fares-work/

