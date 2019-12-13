Serious crash, Kaiwera, Gore
Friday, 13 December 2019, 3:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash on Old Coach Road, Kaiwera,
Gore.
Police were called around 2.30pm.
Initial
indications are two people have serious injuries.
Two
helicopters have been dispatched from Dunedin.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area if
possible.
