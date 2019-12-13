Information sought following petrol station burglary

Police are asking for the public's help following a burglary at Caltex Washdyke, on Hilton Highway, Timaru, earlier this week.

About 3am on Thursday 12 December, one person wearing dark clothing gained entry to the premises and a large amount of tobacco was taken.

A scene examination has been conducted and enquiries into the burglary are ongoing, however Police are asking to hear from anyone who might have been in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious.

Additionally Police are keen to speak with anyone who has been offered or has bought 30 or 50 gram pouches of tobacco through an unorthodox channel and/or for a price that seems too good to be true.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191212/4551.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

