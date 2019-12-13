Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2019 Ruapehu Citizen of the Year Awards

Friday, 13 December 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council


Ruapehu’s 2019 Citizen of the Year Awards have been presented with the Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award going to Alan Turton of Taumarunui and the Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen Award going to Glenys Shepherd of Ohakune.

Ruapehu’s Citizen Awards recognise outstanding contributions made by individuals to their communities by performing voluntary, unpaid work over an extended period of time.

The Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award is presented to a resident living within the National Park, Taumarunui and Ohura Ward areas while the Waimarino-Waiouru Award covers the southern half of the district.

Both Mr Turton and Ms Shepherd have been active volunteers for many years across a range of organisations and community groups.

Mr Turton has been recognised for his service to Grey Power where he is the current Chairperson as well his involvement in a number of other community groups including; CKC REAP, Taumarunui Community Patrol, Neighbourhood Support, Senior Net and Chair of the Ruapehu Community Health Forum. Mr Turton was also recognised for his advocacy role on behalf of others.

Ms Shepherd received the Waimarino-Waiouru Award for her long service to the community serving on numerous committees including; Meals on Wheels, Budget Service, Victim Support, Garden Club, Play Centre, Cancer Society, Ohakune Carrot Carnival, PTA, Ohakune 2000, and fundraising for the Kindergarten.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said that both Alan and Glenys are very worthy recipients of this year's Citizen of the Year Awards.

“Council is very happy to see them both being recognised for the huge efforts they have put into their local communities and by extension the Ruapehu district as a whole” he said.

“Volunteer workers such as Alan and Glenys provide the backbone of many of the essential community services and activities that we rely on every day.

They are great examples of the type of unassuming people who work for many years, quietly behind the scenes, doing many of the jobs that provide the supporting fabric to our communities.

Without the commitment and dedication of people like them the progress we see in our townships along with many things we take for granted would cease to function.

The Ruapehu Citizen Awards are an opportunity to give people like Alan and Glenys the recognition and thanks that they deserve.”

