Fatal crash - Kaiwera, Gore
Friday, 13 December 2019, 6:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died
following a crash on Old Coach Road, Kaiwera, Gore, this
afternoon.
Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash
around 2.30pm.
One person died at the scene and another
person is seriously injured.
Police are investigating the
cause of the crash.
The road is closed and motorists are
asked to avoid the
area.
