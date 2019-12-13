Fatal crash - Kaiwera, Gore

One person has died following a crash on Old Coach Road, Kaiwera, Gore, this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash around 2.30pm.

One person died at the scene and another person is seriously injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

