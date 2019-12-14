Presbyterian Church on the White Island tragedy

Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand on the White Island tragedy

The Presbyterian Church joins with all of New Zealand in being shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy of the volcanic eruption at Whakaari/White Island, says the Right Rev Fakaofo Kaio, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The lives of many have been lost and shattered. Dreams have ended and loved ones have been taken away. We mourn for those affected by this uncontrollable and devastating destruction by nature.

"We send our prayers to all those who have lost their lives, those injured, those fighting for their lives, and the families and friends of all who have been affected both here and overseas. Our prayers and thanks go out to all those who have helped and are helping the injured and their families. Please know that you are in our thoughts as you go through this time of tremendous grief and distressing uncertainty.”

“Historically, the Presbyterian Church and the late George Buttle and family had a long association with Whakaari/White Island. We have urged our churches in the Whakatene region, and around the country, to be involved where they can, where they are needed, and to provide assistance, love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

