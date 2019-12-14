Serious crash - Lincoln
Saturday, 14 December 2019, 6:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash - Lincoln"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Ellesmere
Road and Tancreds Road, Lincoln.
Police were alerted to
the two car crash shortly after 4:30pm.
Initail reports
state there are serious injuries.
The road is
closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations