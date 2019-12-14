Name release – Whakaari / White Island volcanic eruption
Saturday, 14 December 2019, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Name release – Whakaari / White Island volcanic
eruption"
Police are now in the position to formally
release the names of victims identified following the
volcanic eruption on Whakaari / White Island on Monday 9
December 2019.
Name: Krystal Eve BROWITT
Gender: Female
Age: 21
Citizenship: Australian
ENDS
