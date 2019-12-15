Fatal crash - SH6, Athol
Sunday, 15 December 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash - SH6, Athol "
One person has died following
a crash on State Highway 6 near Athol.
Police and
emergency services were alerted to the single-vehicle crash
around 5pm.
One person died at the scene and four others
have been taken to hospital with minor
injuries.
