Update - fatal crash, Lincoln
Sunday, 15 December 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update - fatal crash, Lincoln"
Police can now confirm one
person has died following a crash at the intersection of
Ellesmere Road and Tancreds Road, Lincoln.
Police were
alerted to the two car crash shortly after 4:30pm.
Two
other people were injured and transported to hospital.
The road that was closed is now
open.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations