Update 2: Whakaari / White Island
Sunday, 15 December 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Statement attributable
to Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations
Commander:
The recovery team has departed Whakaari / White
Island and is on the way back to the
mainland.
