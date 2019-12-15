Update - serious crash, Tikitere, Rotorua
Sunday, 15 December 2019, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update - serious crash, Tikitere, Rotorua"
Police can now
confirm one person has died following a single vehicle crash
on State Highway 30, Tikitere, Rotorua, Saturday 14
December.
Police were called around 3:34pm.
One person
died at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the
crash is underway.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations