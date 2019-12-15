Sixteenth fatality following Whakaari/White Island eruption

Please attribute to Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander

Police can confirm a further person injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption, and later repatriated to Australia, sadly died yesterday.

This person will come under Australia’s coronial jurisdiction.

As a result, New Zealand authorities will not be responsible for releasing this person’s name.

Australian Federal Police has worked closely with our Police over the last week.

Our relationship has proved invaluable as we continue to support those Australians and their families impacted by this tragic event.

The official number of deceased is now 16 – this includes 15 people who died in New Zealand and one person in Australia.

