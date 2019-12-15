Arrest after Organised Crime Operation - Wellington

Two arrests have been made following an operation terminated by Wellington Police’s Organised Crime and Drugs team on Thursday.



Police searched a Porirua address at 9pm and located about 500 grams of methamphetamine.



This is about 5,000 street doses with a street value of more than $400,000.



This seizure will have significantly disrupted the Wairarapa supply chain and stopped an enormous amount of harm in our community.



“The investigation is ongoing but we believe this termination sends a clear message to those preying on the vulnerable that we will take every opportunity to prevent the harm caused by this drug and hold those responsible to account,” Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson says.



Two 19-year-old Wairarapa men have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and made their first appearance in Porirua District Court on Thursday.



