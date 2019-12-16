Serious crash - Hastings
Monday, 16 December 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at
Pakowhai Road, Hastings.
Police were alerted to the two
car crash 6:27 pm.
The road is closed and diversions are
in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
