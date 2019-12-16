A Magical Night at the Marae

ON SUNDAY 22 DECEMBER 2019 Tuariki Marae will host its annual Carols at the Marae.

The free community event will feature performances by local artists and by arrangement a magical line-up of classic and well-known Christmas favourites performed by the Ohope Beach Christian Fellowship Band.

“It’s a time for families and our wider community to come together and enjoy a magical night on the Marae.” Mary Hepi, chairperson of Tuariki Marae said.

Last year around 800 people turned out for the inaugural event and this year organisers are expecting an even bigger turnout.

“We will have food stalls, kids activities and great entertainment on offer for all the family.” Mrs Hepi said.

Volunteers will be selling candles and collecting donations and all proceeds will be donated to some of the victims affected by the terrible tragedy that occurred at Whakaari White Island.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/tuarikimarae

Tuariki Marae is located at 322 Galatea Road, Te Teko.

