Level 1 water restrictions in place

Monday, 16 December 2019, 9:23 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council


Level 1 water restrictions are in place until further notice for all Council water supplies in Levin, Ōhau, Foxton and Foxton Beach.

The restrictions in Levin and Ōhau are due to flows in the Ōhau River dropping below 2,500 litres per second and demand for water rising above 10,000 cubic metres per day.

Restrictions in Foxton and Foxton Beach are due to increasing demand for water.

The Level 1 water restrictions mean that soaker hoses and garden sprinklers may only be used from 5am to 7am and from 7pm to 9pm on alternate days as follows:

• Houses with even street numbers on even dates

• Houses with odd street numbers on odd dates

Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time. However, hosing of clean paved areas is banned unless it is required due to an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Horowhenua District Council is monitoring river levels and water use, and status updates will be published on Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, and Council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC. Roadside signs are in place that indicate the level of water restrictions in each town.

Council appreciates the cooperation of residents and visitors with water restrictions, and urges residents to conserve water while restrictions are in place.

There are currently no water restrictions in place for Shannon and Tokomaru.

Water saving tips:

• Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

• Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow

• Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs

• Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away

• Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher

• Take shorter showers

• Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes

• Install a dual-flush toilet cistern


