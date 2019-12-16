Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New lights bring fresh Christmas spirit to Temuka

Monday, 16 December 2019, 9:33 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

16/12/2019


Fresh new Christmas lights are lighting up the summer nights in Temuka this year.

New motif brackets and bubbles have been installed along King Street in Temuka, giving helping people get into the holiday spirit. These lights are connected to the street light circuit and illuminated when street lights are on.

The project is a joint work of the Timaru District Council, the Temuka Community Board, and the Temuka District Lions Club.

Councillor Mr Paddy O’Reilly said that the project was initiated by the Temuka District Lions Club who approached the Temuka Community Board with the aim of lighting up Temuka in celebration of Christmas and New Year.

“Our communities have also expressed their interests of having some brighter and fancier lights in the Temuka CBD during the festive season,” Cllr O’Reilly said.

“It took us some time to finalise a design that reflected the festive season and what it means to Temuka.

“The lights currently cover half of the main street, and there will be more lights with different design features and colours coming up in future years.

“There was significant enthusiasm from all parties who took part in the project, and feedback indicated that the project was welcomed by our communities.

“We really hope these lights will promote the holiday spirit and bring joy to everyone.

“Keeping smiles on people’s faces is our job for entire life. We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.” Cllr O’Reilly said.

The lights will light up the CBD until mid-January 2020.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

ALSO:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 