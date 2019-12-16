New lights bring fresh Christmas spirit to Temuka

16/12/2019



Fresh new Christmas lights are lighting up the summer nights in Temuka this year.

New motif brackets and bubbles have been installed along King Street in Temuka, giving helping people get into the holiday spirit. These lights are connected to the street light circuit and illuminated when street lights are on.

The project is a joint work of the Timaru District Council, the Temuka Community Board, and the Temuka District Lions Club.

Councillor Mr Paddy O’Reilly said that the project was initiated by the Temuka District Lions Club who approached the Temuka Community Board with the aim of lighting up Temuka in celebration of Christmas and New Year.

“Our communities have also expressed their interests of having some brighter and fancier lights in the Temuka CBD during the festive season,” Cllr O’Reilly said.

“It took us some time to finalise a design that reflected the festive season and what it means to Temuka.

“The lights currently cover half of the main street, and there will be more lights with different design features and colours coming up in future years.

“There was significant enthusiasm from all parties who took part in the project, and feedback indicated that the project was welcomed by our communities.

“We really hope these lights will promote the holiday spirit and bring joy to everyone.

“Keeping smiles on people’s faces is our job for entire life. We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.” Cllr O’Reilly said.

The lights will light up the CBD until mid-January 2020.

ends

© Scoop Media

