Māori King’s former assistant pleads guilty to fraud

16 December 2019

An employee of a charitable trust that provided financial support to the office of the Māori King has pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Te Rangihiroa Whakaruru (56) pleaded guilty to five charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ under the Crimes Act and one charge of ‘Supplying false or misleading information’ under the Serious Fraud Office Act.

The six charges against Mr Whakaruru arise in relation to his role as principal private secretary to Kiingi Tūheitia, the Māori King. The defendant’s role has also been described as general manager or chief executive of Ururangi Trust.

