Māori King’s former assistant pleads guilty to fraud
Monday, 16 December 2019, 11:44 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
16 December 2019
An employee of a charitable trust that
provided financial support to the office of the Māori King
has pleaded guilty to charges brought by the Serious Fraud
Office.
Te Rangihiroa Whakaruru (56) pleaded guilty to
five charges of ‘Obtaining by deception’ under the
Crimes Act and one charge of ‘Supplying false or
misleading information’ under the Serious Fraud Office
Act.
The six charges against Mr Whakaruru arise in
relation to his role as principal private secretary to
Kiingi Tūheitia, the Māori King. The defendant’s role
has also been described as general manager or chief
executive of Ururangi
Trust.
