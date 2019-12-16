Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rotorua Lakes Council CE role to be advertised

Monday, 16 December 2019, 12:27 pm
Press Release: Rotorua Lakes Council

Pānui pāpāho | Media release

16 December 2019

As per the Local Government Act 2002, Rotorua Lakes Council is advertising the role of Chief Executive.

The Full Council, which employees the Chief Executive, agreed on the recruitment process at last Thursday’s (12 December) Council meeting.

The process will be facilitated by independent HR consultant Greg Tims.

Incumbent council chief executive Geoff Williams, who started with Rotorua Lakes Council in July 2013, had his fixed term employment agreement extended by two years in 2017, as per Clause 35 of the Local Government Act.

The Local Government Act does not allow for a further extension of the term of the employment agreement, meaning Council must now undertake an external recruitment process (see Clause 34).

Mr Williams has indicated that he will apply for the role.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick chairs the Chief Executive’s performance committee, which met earlier this month to discuss the matter and put the recommendation to advertise the role to the Full Council.

“The Act is very clear that Council has to now advertise this role and we also believe that Geoff has performed extremely well during the last six years,” Mayor Chadwick said.

“It is the role of Council to employ the chief executive and we have settled on the recruitment process and confirmed the important skills and attributes that we want to see in the CE leading our organisation during the next period.

“I have received advice from both Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and Greg Tims and we hope to have the recruitment process completed within the first three months of next year.”

Mr Williams was happy to confirm he will apply for the role but has no other public comments to add.

The role will be advertised from late January and an announcement is expected in March.

[ENDS]


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rotorua Lakes Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 