Rotorua Lakes Council CE role to be advertised

Pānui pāpāho | Media release

16 December 2019

As per the Local Government Act 2002, Rotorua Lakes Council is advertising the role of Chief Executive.

The Full Council, which employees the Chief Executive, agreed on the recruitment process at last Thursday’s (12 December) Council meeting.

The process will be facilitated by independent HR consultant Greg Tims.

Incumbent council chief executive Geoff Williams, who started with Rotorua Lakes Council in July 2013, had his fixed term employment agreement extended by two years in 2017, as per Clause 35 of the Local Government Act.

The Local Government Act does not allow for a further extension of the term of the employment agreement, meaning Council must now undertake an external recruitment process (see Clause 34).

Mr Williams has indicated that he will apply for the role.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick chairs the Chief Executive’s performance committee, which met earlier this month to discuss the matter and put the recommendation to advertise the role to the Full Council.

“The Act is very clear that Council has to now advertise this role and we also believe that Geoff has performed extremely well during the last six years,” Mayor Chadwick said.

“It is the role of Council to employ the chief executive and we have settled on the recruitment process and confirmed the important skills and attributes that we want to see in the CE leading our organisation during the next period.

“I have received advice from both Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and Greg Tims and we hope to have the recruitment process completed within the first three months of next year.”

Mr Williams was happy to confirm he will apply for the role but has no other public comments to add.

The role will be advertised from late January and an announcement is expected in March.

