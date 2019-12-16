Donna Grant pleads guilty to million-dollar fraud



16 December 2019



A prominent Māori performing arts educator has admitted defrauding a tertiary education provider and a Crown agency of approximately $1.25 million.

Donna Mariana Grant (61) appeared today in the Rotorua High Court where she pleaded guilty to three charges of ‘Dishonestly using documents’ and a single charge of ‘Obtaining by deception’. The charges were brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Mrs Grant used her position in several organisations to fraudulently obtain funding from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and the Tertiary Education Commission.

The Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said, “Mrs Grant abused her position of authority and the trust of her colleagues to misappropriate a significant amount of public funds. Although the defendant did not use the funds to benefit herself financially, her offending was nonetheless criminal in nature and risked the reputation of the institutions she represented.”

The defendant has been remanded on bail to reappear in the Rotorua High Court for sentencing on 7 February.



Background information

Donna Mariana Grant (61) has a background in education, particularly in Māori performing arts in and around the Te Arawa region.

Mrs Grant held numerous prominent positions with charitable organisations and in the education sector generally between 2010 and 2014. She was a trustee of the Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust, a member of the board of trustees for the New Zealand Warriors Foundation, as well as the executive director of a private training establishment, Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust.

Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi is a tertiary education provider funded by the Tertiary Education Commission based in Whakatane.

