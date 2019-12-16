Crash on SH1, Rolleston - Rolleston
The road has now reopened following earlier crash on SH1 near Rolleston.
Police would like to thank the public for their patience.
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>
More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure
National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>
The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending
If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>
New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"
Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>
"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report
Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>
Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy
The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>
Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare
National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>
Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference
MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>