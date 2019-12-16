Electric vehicle charging stations come to Foxton

Electric vehicle drivers can now charge up their cars in Foxton.

Two electric vehicle fast-charging stations installed on Clyde Street were officially opened by Mayor Bernie Wanden at 2.30pm today.

The Foxton charging stations are part of a trans-regional partnership comprising Horowhenua District Council, Kāpiti Coast District Council, Electra Ltd and ChargeNet NZ. The partnership received $245,000 from the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority in August 2018 to install nine fast-charging stations in five towns in Horowhenua and Kāpiti. Horowhenua District Council provides use of the land and $40,000 towards the $200,000 cost of the four charging stations to be located in Horowhenua.

The remaining two charging stations will be located at the railway car park in Shannon and are expected to open by the middle of next year.

Mayor Wanden said the new charging stations will create a network of electric vehicle infrastructure in the district, with New World supermarket already providing a public charging station in Levin.

“Having charging stations in Foxton and Shannon will make our district a more attractive destination for the growing number of electric vehicle drivers, creating flow-on benefits for our local economy. It will also encourage electric vehicle drivers who are passing through to our district to stop here and discover what Horowhenua has to offer,” he said.

Electric vehicle uptake has increased sharply in recent years, with over 18,000 now registered and the Government aiming to have 64,000 on the road by 2021.

“Providing facilities for electric vehicles helps to encourage uptake and fits well with the community outcomes Council identified in its Long Term Plan 2018-2038. We’re committed to promoting a healthy local economy; a sustainable environment; and safe, healthy, resilient communities,” Mayor Wanden said.

The new Foxton charging stations will be completed with a mural to be painted on the power box by an art student from Manawatū College.





© Scoop Media

