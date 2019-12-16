Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Electric vehicle charging stations come to Foxton

Monday, 16 December 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Electric vehicle drivers can now charge up their cars in Foxton.

Two electric vehicle fast-charging stations installed on Clyde Street were officially opened by Mayor Bernie Wanden at 2.30pm today.

The Foxton charging stations are part of a trans-regional partnership comprising Horowhenua District Council, Kāpiti Coast District Council, Electra Ltd and ChargeNet NZ. The partnership received $245,000 from the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority in August 2018 to install nine fast-charging stations in five towns in Horowhenua and Kāpiti. Horowhenua District Council provides use of the land and $40,000 towards the $200,000 cost of the four charging stations to be located in Horowhenua.

The remaining two charging stations will be located at the railway car park in Shannon and are expected to open by the middle of next year.

Mayor Wanden said the new charging stations will create a network of electric vehicle infrastructure in the district, with New World supermarket already providing a public charging station in Levin.

“Having charging stations in Foxton and Shannon will make our district a more attractive destination for the growing number of electric vehicle drivers, creating flow-on benefits for our local economy. It will also encourage electric vehicle drivers who are passing through to our district to stop here and discover what Horowhenua has to offer,” he said.

Electric vehicle uptake has increased sharply in recent years, with over 18,000 now registered and the Government aiming to have 64,000 on the road by 2021.

“Providing facilities for electric vehicles helps to encourage uptake and fits well with the community outcomes Council identified in its Long Term Plan 2018-2038. We’re committed to promoting a healthy local economy; a sustainable environment; and safe, healthy, resilient communities,” Mayor Wanden said.

The new Foxton charging stations will be completed with a mural to be painted on the power box by an art student from Manawatū College.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 