Police seek information following assault in Nelson

On 11 December, Nelson Police arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with abduction and aggravated assault following the assault of a woman on Waimea Road.

The 20-year-old appeared before the Nelson District Court on 12 December and has been remanded in custody.

On the morning of Saturday 7 December, Nelson Police received a report of a woman being assaulted while walking along Waimea Road about 2.15am.

However, Police is urging any witnesses who may have been travelling along Waimea Road during the early hours of 7 December to come forward, particularly those who observed a woman walking on the road, followed by a man walking on the west side of Waimea Road toward Bishopdale.

Police are also interested in speaking to anyone who may have been approached earlier in Nelson CBD on Friday evening, 6 December, by a male wearing either a green camouflaged top or a red-hooded top.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jesse Gaskell from Nelson Police on 105, file reference number 191208/8799.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





