Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Vegetarian Society offers guidance on surviving Christmas

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 8:55 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society


The NZ Vegetarian Society has set out advice for vegetarians and vegans on how to survive Christmas.

In an article shared on their website, they note that Christmas can be a challenging time for vegetarians and vegans, because Christmas gatherings usually involve a lot of meat, and at them those who follow plant-based diets are often unfairly criticised for their choices.

The article advises vegetarians and vegans to practice self-acceptance:

“Vegetarianism and veganism are meaningful forms of action. Going and staying plant-based has significant benefits for the animals, for the planet, and for your health - the world is a better place because you are committed to your lifestyle.”

It also offers tips on how to prepare for Christmas gatherings, to ensure that they are safe and enjoyable. “This requires you to be proactive,” the article reads, “but it will be well worth it on the day!”

The article follows another article, aimed at meat-eaters, encouraging them to give the gift of understanding to the vegetarians and vegans in their lives. That article notes that one in 10 Kiwis now avoids meat some or all of the time, so at any given gathering there is likely to be someone - possibly even a family member - who follows a plant-based diet.

In their advice to vegetarians and vegans, the NZ Vegetarian Society suggests that they let their hosts know beforehand what they can and cannot eat:

“It may feel imposing, but it’s actually good manners. Assume that your hosts want to accommodate you (because they probably do), and let them know what you can and can’t eat. Be willing to answer questions, and be prepared to make suggestions. Offer to bring something, but it they offer to prepare something as well, tell them you would appreciate it.”

The article also encourages vegetarians and vegans to find their allies:

“These aren’t people to complain with; they’re people who will look out for you and stand up for your vegetarianism or veganism. They don’t need to be vegetarian or vegan themselves - they just need to care about you and respect your choices. It may be your meat-eating partner, or it could be your flexitarian friend.”

Among the things vegetarians and vegans could request of their allies are:

• that they share the vege food
• that they crowd out thoughtless comments with positivity
• that they help to make sure the vegetarians and vegans get enough to eat

The article concludes by affirming the joy of Christmas:

“You deserve to enjoy Christmas! Sometimes the best thing you can do to counter unfair criticism and convince other people that vegetarian and vegan lifestyles are fulfilling is to participate in activities that you love, and simply be seen enjoying yourself.”

You can read the full article here: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/how-to-survive-christmas/

Helpful links:
Christmas Recipes http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/recipes/
Vegan Certified Products http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/food-dining/vegan-certified-products/
Vegetarian Approved Products http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/food-dining/nzvs-approved-products-2/
Vegetarian Gift Ideas http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/shop/christmas-special-vegetarian-vegan-starter-kit/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 