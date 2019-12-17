Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rates rebates payments to ratepayers pass $1 million mark

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Over $1 million in rates rebates has been paid to eligible Horowhenua ratepayers in the current financial year so far.

Since the current rates rebates application period opened in July, there have been 1762 applications and $1,015,404 has been paid out. For the whole of the previous year there were 2246 applications made and $1,273,920 paid out.

Council’s Finance Manager Jeff Paulin says “well done Horowhenua; excellent effort”.

“We urge those who have not yet applied for this rating year to do so, as we would really like to exceed last year’s application numbers. There is nothing to lose and, if you are eligible, you could get up to $640 credited towards your rates,” he said.

Residential ratepayers with a household income up to $25,660 may be eligible for a rates rebate up to $640. However those earning above the maximum threshold may still qualify for a rebate, depending on income, level of rates and number of dependants. The rebate is based on total income for the year ending 31 March 2019 and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council.

Mr Paulin says Council encourages ratepayers to apply for the rebate. The process is not complicated and Council staff can meet with ratepayers and help them complete their applications. To make an appointment phone 06 366 0999 or email ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

The only information applicants need to provide is proof of income (before tax) for the tax year ended 31 March 2019, including any interest received, as well as proof of a partner’s income or joint income if living together.

Application forms are available from Horowhenua District Council’s main office in Levin and its service centres at the Foxton and Shannon community libraries, or online at www.govt.nz/rates-rebate

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 