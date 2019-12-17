Rates rebates payments to ratepayers pass $1 million mark

Over $1 million in rates rebates has been paid to eligible Horowhenua ratepayers in the current financial year so far.

Since the current rates rebates application period opened in July, there have been 1762 applications and $1,015,404 has been paid out. For the whole of the previous year there were 2246 applications made and $1,273,920 paid out.

Council’s Finance Manager Jeff Paulin says “well done Horowhenua; excellent effort”.

“We urge those who have not yet applied for this rating year to do so, as we would really like to exceed last year’s application numbers. There is nothing to lose and, if you are eligible, you could get up to $640 credited towards your rates,” he said.

Residential ratepayers with a household income up to $25,660 may be eligible for a rates rebate up to $640. However those earning above the maximum threshold may still qualify for a rebate, depending on income, level of rates and number of dependants. The rebate is based on total income for the year ending 31 March 2019 and the amount of rates for both Horowhenua District Council and Horizons Regional Council.

Mr Paulin says Council encourages ratepayers to apply for the rebate. The process is not complicated and Council staff can meet with ratepayers and help them complete their applications. To make an appointment phone 06 366 0999 or email ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz.

The only information applicants need to provide is proof of income (before tax) for the tax year ended 31 March 2019, including any interest received, as well as proof of a partner’s income or joint income if living together.

Application forms are available from Horowhenua District Council’s main office in Levin and its service centres at the Foxton and Shannon community libraries, or online at www.govt.nz/rates-rebate

