Further charges laid – serious assault, Bath Street, Levin
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 12:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Further charges have been laid since the death of a
90-year-old woman following an assault in Bath Street,
Levin, on Saturday 2 November.
One young person has been
charged with murder.
Two others have been charged with
being party to murder.
All three are due to appear in the
Palmerston North Youth Court today.
Area Investigations
Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, says
support for the victim’s family will continue.
“We
will also continue to work together with our community so
everyone can feel safe and be safe as they go about their
daily lives.
“We would like to acknowledge the way
people have rallied around each other to provide support and
comfort at this difficult
time.”
ENDS
