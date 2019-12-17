Further charges laid – serious assault, Bath Street, Levin

Further charges have been laid since the death of a 90-year-old woman following an assault in Bath Street, Levin, on Saturday 2 November.

One young person has been charged with murder.

Two others have been charged with being party to murder.

All three are due to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court today.

Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan, says support for the victim’s family will continue.

“We will also continue to work together with our community so everyone can feel safe and be safe as they go about their daily lives.

“We would like to acknowledge the way people have rallied around each other to provide support and comfort at this difficult time.”

