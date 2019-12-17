Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dog owner jailed for serious attacks

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 1:38 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A 51-year-old woman has received a 16-month prison sentence for two serious dog attacks, resulting in the Hamilton City Council’s first-ever jail sentencing for a dog control prosecution.

The woman pleaded guilty to two charges under the Dog Control Act 1996 and was sentenced in Te Awamutu District Court recently in what is also one of the longest national jail sentences ever handed out for a dog attack.

The sentencing ends a lengthy process that started in January 2018 after two people were viciously attacked by the woman’s Pitbull-type dog.

The first attack occurred in October 2017 on a man who was walking near the dog’s previous residence on Campbell St. The man was attacked from behind and received significant wounds across his head and body, requiring around 100 stitches.

In January 2018, a second victim was attacked front-on while visiting the dog’s new residence on Clyde St. The man received significant injuries to his face that required surgery and hospitalisation.

At this point, the dog was surrendered by the owner to the Council’s Animal Education and Control Team and euthanised. Delays in getting the dog owner to attend a hearing meant the sentencing only occurred on Thursday 5 December 2019.

The Council laid charges under Section 58 – ‘dog causing serious injury’ – of the Dog Control Act. This charge can carry a maximum of three years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. The woman has also been disqualified from owning dogs.

Animal Education and Control Manager Susan Stanford says the Council is happy with the outcome of the case.

“It is good to see the courts taking these matters seriously and enforcing a stronger stance on serious dog attacks,” says Ms Stanford.

“Dog owners need to be held accountable when their dogs cause serious harm. Cases like this send a strong message that it will not be tolerated, and we will prosecute offenders.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 