Seven trailers stolen in burglary, Levin



Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson of Levin Police:

Levin Police are investigating the burglary of a local trailer supplier (Trayla Trailers) over the weekend of 14-16 December.

Over the course of the weekend offenders entered the depot located on Tararua Road, Levin and took seven trailers.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen a white 2000 Ford Courier XL crew cab, registration DQB545).

Police are also interested in the movements of a white Nissan Cefiro sedan .

We would also urge anyone with information about this burglary to contact Police, along with anyone who has been approached to buy a trailer in suspicious circumstances.

Police urge members of the public to be vigilant with their property leading up to and during the Christmas break and to immediately report any suspicious activity to police on 111.

Information can be provided to Senior Constable Mike McKenzie at Levin Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

