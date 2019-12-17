Rescue of injured crew member underway off East Cape
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) is
facilitating the rescue of an injured crew member on board a
fishing vessel, Connie S, 700 nautical miles north east of
East Cape.
A response was initiated after an emergency
beacon alert was received from the vessel’s skipper at
6.30 pm yesterday. One person on board the vessel has been
injured, and is reported to be in stable condition.
In
liaison with the New Zealand Defence Force and the New
Zealand Police, RCCNZ has tasked HMNZS Wellington to travel
to the area to pick up the injured crewman with a doctor and
nurse on board.
HMNZS Wellington was the closest
available vessel with the necessary medical capability on
board to assist the injured crewman, and is not currently
required for the Whakaari/White Island response.
HMNZS
Wellington left the Whakaari/White Island area at
approximately 14.15 today, and it will take approximately 24
hours to get to the vessel.
