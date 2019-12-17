Rescue of injured crew member underway off East Cape

The Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) is facilitating the rescue of an injured crew member on board a fishing vessel, Connie S, 700 nautical miles north east of East Cape.

A response was initiated after an emergency beacon alert was received from the vessel’s skipper at 6.30 pm yesterday. One person on board the vessel has been injured, and is reported to be in stable condition.

In liaison with the New Zealand Defence Force and the New Zealand Police, RCCNZ has tasked HMNZS Wellington to travel to the area to pick up the injured crewman with a doctor and nurse on board.

HMNZS Wellington was the closest available vessel with the necessary medical capability on board to assist the injured crewman, and is not currently required for the Whakaari/White Island response.

HMNZS Wellington left the Whakaari/White Island area at approximately 14.15 today, and it will take approximately 24 hours to get to the vessel.





