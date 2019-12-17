Serious crash on SH30 in Rotoma
Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 6:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash on SH30 in Rotoma"
Emergency services are
responding to a serious crash on State Highway 30 in Rotoma.
The crash involving a truck and a car was reported at
5.13pm.
Early reports indicate there are multiple
injuries.
The road is closed and those travelling south
to Rotorua are advised to take the Tauranga route.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if
possible.
ENDS
