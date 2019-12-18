Removal of Foxs Island recycling service
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 8:31 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The rural community recycling container at Foxs Island in
Renwick will be removed tomorrow, Thursday 19 December 2019
at 5.00 pm, following a spate of persistent illegal rubbish
dumping.
Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil
says although the actual volumes of rubbish are not large,
they are creating a significant litter problem which is
adversely impacting on the surrounding environment.
“It is a shame that the actions of a minority are
spoiling it for everyone else, but the current level of
illegal dumping and littering is unacceptable,” Alec
said.
“As a result of this, Council is removing the
service and redirecting the community to the Resource
Recovery Centre in Blenheim,” he said.
Signage will
be erected to advise people of the change in recycling
locations.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims
A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...
The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>