Removal of Foxs Island recycling service

The rural community recycling container at Foxs Island in Renwick will be removed tomorrow, Thursday 19 December 2019 at 5.00 pm, following a spate of persistent illegal rubbish dumping.

Council’s Solid Waste Manager, Alec McNeil says although the actual volumes of rubbish are not large, they are creating a significant litter problem which is adversely impacting on the surrounding environment.

“It is a shame that the actions of a minority are spoiling it for everyone else, but the current level of illegal dumping and littering is unacceptable,” Alec said.

“As a result of this, Council is removing the service and redirecting the community to the Resource Recovery Centre in Blenheim,” he said.

Signage will be erected to advise people of the change in recycling locations.

