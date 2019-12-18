Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Canoe polo facility set for February 2020 opening

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

With help from volunteers, the aquatic facility being built at Mitre 10 Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park is on track to being open in February next year.

Construction began in November this year and the final result will include four canoe polo courts that can also be used for small boat and swimming activities.

There will also be an administration building to service canoe polo and the sports fields, in particular for football, touch and rugby league.

“Progress to date has been great - a combination of excellent weather and good management by the team running the operation,” said park chief executive Jock Mackintosh.

Through the Long Term Plan process, Hastings District Council granted $250,000 towards the $1.1m project.

Other significant contributors include Canoe Polo Hawke’s Bay, Eastern and Central Community Trust and NZCT and Lotteries.

More than 700 people aged between 10 and 60 play canoe sport in Hawke’s Bay, out of the 2200 registered with clubs across New Zealand. Given the love of water sports in the region those involved have no doubt the numbers will increase rapidly given a purpose-built facility.

Canoe Polo chairperson Kelly Hepburn said she was extremely excited by how quickly the project was progressing.

“The contractors are working tirelessly to push this along to meet our very tight timeframe, which we appreciate greatly.

“But if it wasn't for the volunteers who are putting in so much time and effort, we really wouldn't be this far ahead and on track to have our players paddling in what is going to be an amazing facility by February this year. Thank you to everyone for your support so far!”

She also thanked Darren Austin who had been taking drone photos to keep everyone up to date.

“It helps our community feel part of the project.”

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said with canoe polo growing in popularity the facility would be a fantastic addition to the regional sports park.

“This will easily be the best canoe polo facility in the country and we will be able to host multiple national events as well as other sporting competitions such as waka ama and triathlons.”

“This facility will add to the appeal of Hastings as a sporting destination.

“Our thanks go to all the volunteers and the canoe polo community who have been driving this project – we can’t wait to see it in action.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 