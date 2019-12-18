State Highway 63, Marlborough reopening 6 pm tonight



18 December 2019

State Highway 63, Marlborough, via St Arnaud reopening 6 pm tonight – Wednesday

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency road crews have been busy today clearing culverts and repairing road surfaces in preparation for reopening SH63 east of St Arnaud in Marlborough early this evening.

The highway will reopen at 6 pm after closing Tuesday morning after continuous rainfall flooded the Wairau River’s levels, overtopping onto the road particularly around the low-lying Wash bridge.

“The rain was steady overnight but the rain in the river catchments has stopped now so the river level started dropping this morning, enabling our crews to get repairs underway and culverts cleared,” says Andrew James, System Manager, for the Transport Agency Top of the South.

He thanked everyone who was inconvenienced by the closure and for taking care on the alternate SH6 via Nelson.

Please check this link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/285181



