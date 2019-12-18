Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two arrested following theft of Christmas presents

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 2:58 pm
New Zealand Police

Attribute to Manawatu prevention Manager Ross Grantham

Two people have been arrested in relation to a burglary on McGregor Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 16 December.

The offenders broke into the victims’ home and stole Christmas presents from under their tree.

Police this morning arrested two people in relation to the incident, but sadly the gifts could not be recovered.

A 16-year-old and 15-year-old have been charged with burglary and will appear at Palmerston North Youth Court today.

While the holiday season may be on your mind – it’s not time to relax when it comes to keeping your home and property secure.

Central Police see an increase in burglaries from residential properties over the summer months.

We urge you to be mindful of the following.

Home security to deter burglars:
· Lock your doors and windows.
· Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables, email images to you home email for vault storage.
· Keep valuables out of sight.
· Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.
· Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
· Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give the burglar a place to hide.
· Stop your mail and paper if you are going away or arrange for someone to collect it.
· Keep the house secure when you are out in the garden or yard.
· Note down registrations of any suspicious vehicles, often burglars will scope out the place beforehand.
· Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

Going on holiday:
· Make arrangements for your mail and newspaper to be stopped or collected by a friend or neighbour.
· Hide valuable items, financial documents and spare keys to vehicles.
· Lock your garages and any sheds.
· Set timer switches on lights and/or radios.
· Don’t mention on your voicemail you will be away from home for a few days.
· Be aware that burglars have access to social media.

If you are going away don’t post this publically on your social media.
· Get a neighbour or friend to make regulars checks on the property. They can even close curtains in the evening and turn lights on to give the appearance that someone is home.

Unwanted visitors:
· Always be on your guard when anyone you're not expecting turns up at your door.
· Genuine callers will normally make appointments first and will carry identification with their photograph on it, they will not ask for money up front.

· Be wary of people calling up stating they are from the bank asking for your personal details such as account numbers, full names, address, passwords or PIN numbers etc…if it sounds unusual it will be.

Road safety:
· Wear your seatbelt – it may save your life if somebody else makes a mistake on the road; or if you do.
· Socialising over the holiday period can be fun, but drinking and driving should not be mixed.

If you’re going to drive, avoid alcohol.
· Put your phone away.

Things can change around you in a split second, and if you’re not paying attention you may not have time to react and avoid a crash.
· Please remember to keep a check on your speed and drive to the conditions – less speed means less harm.


If you observe any suspicious behaviour please contact the Police immediately on 111.
Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the police non-emergency number 105.

