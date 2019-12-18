Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

East Aucklanders move to buses during construction

Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport


Aucklanders are moving to public transport during construction of one of the country’s largest roading projects.
Stage 1 construction of the $1.4 billion Eastern Busway is running on time and on budget.

Travel time data shows that travel disruption has been kept to an absolute minimum and bus patronage is improving in the local area.

Auckland Transport (AT) has used GPS information and point-to-point camera technology to measure the traffic disruption caused by the roadworks.

Earlier this year, measures to minimise travel disruption and provide more journey options were introduced.

These included a temporary T2 lane on Pakuranga Road, new express bus services between Howick, Pakuranga and Panmure Station; as well as a Park and Ride at Lloyd Elsmore Park.

Travel data shows disruption was kept to a minimum:

• The impact on journey times for single occupant vehicles has been minimal since the T2 lane was introduced.
• Journey times have been an average of three per cent slower, month-by-month, since the lane was introduced earlier this year.
• There has been improvements to bus journey times and an increase in local bus patronage of seven per cent during peak travel time since construction started. The new 728 and 729 express services - introduced to support the T2 / bus lane - are the largest contributors to this increase.
• Journey times across the wider East Auckland area, including Waipuna Bridge and Lagoon Drive, show very little impact on journey times for single-occupancy vehicles, or public transport, as a result of construction of stage one.
• For the month of October, journey times for the wider network have been four per cent slower.
• Multi-occupant vehicles and buses using the T2 lane have experienced faster journey times.

AT Programme Director, Duncan Humphrey, says a significant amount of planning was undertaken in the build-up to construction – to provide more travel options.

“An important part of our approach is using real-time traffic data to assess the level of impact on the travelling public; and to see how well the T2 lane and express bus services are working to minimise construction impact.”

The first stage of the Eastern Busway project includes transforming Panmure Roundabout into a safer, signalised intersection.

Further work includes construction of the busway along Lagoon Drive and Pakuranga Road, a new bridge across Tamaki River, shared cycling and walking paths, a new reserve at the end of Bridge Street in Panmure - along with improvements at key intersections.

“We have been monitoring the new T2 lane and have seen increased bus patronage and minimal impact to the travel times of general traffic along Pakuranga Road,” says Mr Humphrey.

“We have also been reviewing journey times across the wider East Auckland area - including Waipuna Bridge and Lagoon Drive - and there has been very little impact on journey times for cars or buses as a result of construction.

“This shows that people are taking advantage of the new travel options and are changing their journey behaviour.”

The Eastern Busway will bring rapid transit travel options to one of Auckland’s fastest growing areas. The congestion-free, high frequency, busway will carry more than 7,500 passengers during peak hours - between new stations in Botany, Pakuranga, Panmure and onwards, to other parts of the region.

When all stages of the project are completed in 2025, the busway will reduce journey times by up to one third by bus and train, between Botany and Britomart.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

Mark Sowden: Appointment Of Government Statistician

“I am very pleased to announce Mr Sowden’s appointment to this role. He is a respected Public Service leader who has worked effectively across government, iwi and non-government organisations. His ability to unify people around common goals and improve systems has been central to his career successes to date,” Ms Quilter says. More>>

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 