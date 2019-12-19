Update: Serious crash on Old North Road in Waimauku
Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on
Old North Road in Waimauku last night.
Emergency services
were alerted to the crash involving two vehicles at
9.06pm.
Sadly, one person died at the scene.
The road
was opened shortly after midnight.
Police are
investigating the cause of the
crash.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations