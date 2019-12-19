Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update: Serious crash, Ealing

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rangitata Island Road near Ealing, just south of the Rangitata River.

The crash occurred about 10:35 pm last night.

The road is currently still blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

