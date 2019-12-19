Update: Serious crash, Ealing
Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a serious crash at the
intersection of State Highway 1 and Rangitata Island Road
near Ealing, just south of the Rangitata River.
The crash
occurred about 10:35 pm last night.
The road is currently
still blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
