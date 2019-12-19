Serious crash - Hillsborough, Auckland
Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Hillsborough
Road, Hillsborough, Auckland.
Emergency services were
alerted to the two car crash between Goodall Street and
Richardson Road at around 5:35am.
Initial reports state
there are serious injuries.
The road is closed and
diversions are in
place.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations